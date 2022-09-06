Maggie Haberman Rips ‘Striking’ Special Master Ruling By Trump-Appointed Judge: ‘It’s a Wild Decision’

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman ripped Trump-appointed District Court Judge Aileen Cannon‘s ruling ordering a special master, calling it “striking” and “a wild decision.”

On Monday, Cannon ruled that a special master be appointed to review documents seized during the FBI to search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home, and enjoining the Justice Department from using the documents in its investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act in the interim.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, anchor John Berman spoke to Haberman and CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers about the ruling, and Haberman made a point of noting that Cannon was appointed by Trump before tearing into the decision:

JOHN BERMAN: One of the things, Maggie, that you point out, Merrick Garland has always said that the DOJ is going to pursue its investigations without fear or favor. This judge in her ruling almost seemed to say in this case, there is some favor that Donald Trump, as the former president, might be in a little bit of a different category. MAGGIE HABERMAN: This judge who Trump appointed, carved out what’s essentially a Trump exception or a presidential exception, I guess I should say. She basically talks on and on about how, not basically, she does talk on and on about how, you know, the stain of of an investigation can leave, you know, an irreparable mark and how damaging that can be. She ignores the fact that the search warrant that existed, another magistrate signed off on, approved of, because he found overwhelming evidence of probable cause that there were potential crimes being committed. And this was after a year and a half of the federal government trying to get back documents that belong to the government, not to Donald Trump. You wouldn’t know any of that really from looking at this ruling. And so it is striking how this judge has created this exception, suggesting that Trump should be given more deference than really any other, you know, person who is facing an investigation gets in this country.

Rodgers similarly blasted the ruling, and said she expects the DoJ to appeal — which Haberman observed has its own set of complications.

“You know, let’s say that the DOJ does go ahead with an appeal. How long does this stop their investigation, even as that’s playing out? Does this kick into next year or into 2023?” Haberman said.

She added that “One thing we didn’t discuss is how did the two sides even agree on who is special master is going to be, who has the security clearances for this? It’s, it’s a wild decision.”

“And the judge did say, you guys get together, figure out who the special master is going to be and come back to me. Hard to imagine,” Berman said.

“They’ve had so much agreement so far. I’m sure this will go swimmingly,” Haberman cracked.

Watch above via CNN.

