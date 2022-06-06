Marjorie Taylor Greene Confirms Milo Yiannopoulos is Working For Her as an Intern

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) confirmed on Monday that her office has hired alt-right personality Milo Yiannopoulos as an unpaid intern.

“So I have an intern that was raped by a priest as a young teen, was gay, has offended everyone at some point, turned his life back to Jesus and Church, and changed his life. Great story!” Greene said in a comment to Mediaite.

Yiannopoulos was spotted with Greene at a Capitol Hill press conference in which the congresswoman and QAnon conspiracy theorist called for a gathering with Yiannopoulos, Alex Jones, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to talk about Twitter’s alleged censorship of conservatives.

Yiannopoulos posted about his internship on Telegram, saying “I’ve finally been persuaded out of retirement. But my skills are a bit rusty, so the best role I could land was an unpaid internship with a friend. Pray for me!”

Yiannopoulos rose to prominence years ago as a former Breitbart columnist and speaker known for his incendiary comments on political correctness, feminism, Islam, among other topics. He was permanently kicked off Twitter in 2016 after being accused of encouraging racist abuse toward comedienne Leslie Jones.

The following year, Yiannopoulos’ right-wing celebrity status nosedived when comments resurfaced in which he seemingly defended pedophilia. The uproar cost Yiannopoulos his job with Breitbart and several speaking engagements. Simon & Schuster revoked their deal with Yiannopoulos to publish his upcoming book at the time.

This is not the first time ties between Yiannopoulos and Greene have been reported. Far right personality Nick Fuentes gave Yiannopoulos credit for Greene speaking at the America First Political Action Conference months ago. The congresswoman drew massive criticism at the time for attending a white nationalist conference hosted by a Holocaust denier who praised Vladimir Putin.

