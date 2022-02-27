Pompeo Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene for ‘Playing Footsie With Nick Fuentes’ at White Nationalist Conference

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on blast for her surprise appearance at the America First Political Action Conference, headed by Nick Fuentes. Fuentes has argued that America needs to protect its “White demographic core.”

“Associating with anti-Semitic neo-Nazis is not consistent with the conservative values I’ve defended for decades,” Pompeo said Sunday. “Representative Taylor-Greene playing footsie with Nick Fuentes and his splinter movement is shameful.”

Greene defended her speech at AFPAC on Saturday, arguing that she did not know Fuentes or his views.

“I’ve never heard him speak,” Greene said. “I’ve never seen a video. I don’t know what his views are, so I’m not aligned with anything that may be controversial.”

When told he was a white nationalist, Greene said she does not endorse those views.

The RNC released a statement condemning white supremacy hours after Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declined to comment on Greene’s appearance.

In a statement on Sunday, Greene seemed to allude to the controversy that ensued after her appearance at AFPAC.

“I won’t cancel others in the conservative movement, even if I find some of their statements tasteless, misguided or even repulsive at times,” she said. “I encourage them to seek wisdom, and apologize to those who have been hurt by their words, as I’ve had to do. Our faith calls for charity and forgiveness.”

