Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes Tweet Commemorating Yom Kippur With a Hanukkah Menorah

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) deleted a tweet that drew heavy mockery because she used the wrong Jewish imagery to mark the holy day of Yom Kippur.

The Day of Atonement, which occurs on the 10th day after the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah, is when observers fast and abstain from earthly activities in order to pray and seek repentance before God. It is considered the most sacred day of Judaism, and Greene acknowledged the occasion with a picture and a message saying “To all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast.”

There’s just a slight problem: the menorah in the picture is the kind of candelabra affiliated with Hanukkah. Greene wound up deleting the post, but without acknowledging the error. She re-posted her holiday greeting but without the picture.

To all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast. Gamar Chasima Tova! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 24, 2023

Between Greene’s misfire and her established history of dabbling with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, her marking of Yom Kippur did not go over well on X, the platform once known as Twitter — where her posts were met with ridicule and contempt.

Congresswoman tried to post this message before but included a Hanukkah menorah. She deleted it and gave up on posting an image. https://t.co/uBZTRKuRBp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 24, 2023

Why did you delete your post 🙄 pic.twitter.com/N9fmpS5NsC — Skyleigh Heinen (@Sky_Lee_1) September 24, 2023

That’s a Chanukah Menorah, you anti-Semitic POS. https://t.co/A00e1pWXVD — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) September 24, 2023

That’s a picture for Chanukah. Different Jewish Holiday. Yom Kippur is where you atone for your sins. Lord knows you will be very busy. https://t.co/gFJHO0MD07 — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 24, 2023

She deleted the Hanukkah menorah, but she kept the bad Hebrew. “ChaTima” https://t.co/x528fX812T — Bill Prady ⚛️ (@billprady) September 24, 2023

It could have been worse. There could have been lasers. — Stephen Hunter Johnson (Foundational Bad Dem #afa) (@stephenhjohnson) September 24, 2023

You mean happy Space laser day? It’s G’mar Chatima Tova. ✡️ Try doing something right. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 24, 2023

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com