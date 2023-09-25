Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes Tweet Commemorating Yom Kippur With a Hanukkah Menorah
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) deleted a tweet that drew heavy mockery because she used the wrong Jewish imagery to mark the holy day of Yom Kippur.
The Day of Atonement, which occurs on the 10th day after the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah, is when observers fast and abstain from earthly activities in order to pray and seek repentance before God. It is considered the most sacred day of Judaism, and Greene acknowledged the occasion with a picture and a message saying “To all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast.”
There’s just a slight problem: the menorah in the picture is the kind of candelabra affiliated with Hanukkah. Greene wound up deleting the post, but without acknowledging the error. She re-posted her holiday greeting but without the picture.
Between Greene’s misfire and her established history of dabbling with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, her marking of Yom Kippur did not go over well on X, the platform once known as Twitter — where her posts were met with ridicule and contempt.
