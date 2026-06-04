Viral Candace Owens Interview Brings New Attention to Ex-CNN, MSNBC Host Who Moved to Moscow to Broadcast for Russian State TV

A viral interview featuring far-right podcaster Candace Owens has put the spotlight on former CNN and MSNBC anchor Rick Sanchez. — who actually moved to Moscow a year ago.

The interview was one of the most notable since Sanchez began his latest venture in Moscow. Last June, the former anchor launched his show Sanchez Effect with Russian state-controlled outlet RT. He first joined RT in 2019, and made the move to Moscow in 2025 in response to U.S. sanctions imposed on the outlet.

The reason he left, according to a press release at the time? He wanted to find truth.

“When only one side of a story is permitted, that’s when I push harder,” Sanchez said. “If Moscow is deemed off-limits, it’s precisely where I want to be. Because more often than not, truth resides in the places we’re told not to look.”

Sanchez worked at MSNBC for two years starting in 2001. After a year in local news, he moved to CNN in 2004, and was fired in 2010 after he attacked Daily Show host Jon Stewart for repeated jokes at his expense. He accused Stewart of being a “bigot” and even implied that Jews run American media. His firing came just hours after the comments aired.

He spent the better part of the next decade bouncing around the industry — working jobs varying from local radio host in South Florida, to college football broadcaster. Then in 2019, he joined RT America — but was forced to step down in 2024 due to sanctions imposed on Russia. So in 2025, he made the move to Moscow.

Owens spoke to Sanchez while attending the Russian economic forum. The viral moment came when Sanchez asked Owens about the possibility of her running for president. In response, Owens said she would never run for president but would “only run for dictator.” She went on to explain that she would not want to be burdened by congressional approval and would prefer to rule with absolute authority.

“I’m just going to be like, ‘Here’s what we’re doing and here’s what we’re not doing,'” Owens said. “So I tell them, vote for me if the terms are acceptable, that I will be dictator of the United States, and that is it.”

Owens also claimed she’d back Tucker Carlson if he were to run for president.

The interview was one of the most notable since Sanchez began his latest venture. He’s also spoken with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, and other major guests from the Russian government.

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