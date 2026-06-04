Trump Posts Bonkers AI Video Of Him Filing Reflecting Pool With Tears

President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting him filling the Reflecting Pool with a woman’s tears.

The president’s affinity for AI memes has been well documented. Some have gone after his political enemies, like a video of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) calling Democrats “a bunch of woke pieces of sh*t” or one showing former President Barack Obama being arrested by the FBI. Earlier this year, he posted a racist video showing Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s faces superimposed onto the bodies of apes that sparked outrage, leading it to be eventually deleted and blamed on a staffer.

Even more frequent have been those featuring himself, like one where he’s seen dropping feces on “No Kings” protesters from a fighter jet, the AI video where he beats up ousted Late Show host Stephen Colbert, or one showing a resort like Gaza, complete with belly dancers and a golden statue of Trump. And that’s not to mention his many, many AI-generated photo posts– most notably the one where he seemed to depict himself as Jesus Christ.

Trump continued the trend on Thursday, this time involving his latest beautification project in Washington, D.C., the renovation of the Reflecting Pool. Earlier in the day, the president riffed to reporters for a full seven minutes about the pool, once again showing off his chart comparing the pool’s length to the heights of the three tallest buildings in the world.

The pool still seemed to be top of mind for the president later in the day, as he posted an AI made video of him standing next to the pool, holding a hose that fills the pool with water. The base of the hose is connected to a diver-esque glass helmet, worn by a woman who appears to be a depiction of a popular meme from Trump’s first inauguration. The 2017 video shows a woman on her knees– wearing the same green jacket as in Trump’s post– screaming in distress while Trump is sworn in.

In Trump’s Thursday post, the woman is also on her knees, wailing uncontrollably as she appeared in the inauguration video. As she soundlessly yells, her helmet with water fills with water while the president grins. Trump, smiling, looks over his shoulder at the woman before turning back to “camera.”

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