Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had strong words for Lindell TV reporter Alison Steinberg on Thursday, berating her repeatedly for “spouting untruths.”

Steinberg approached the former House Speaker on the Hill, asking her about the debunked theory that Pelosi blocked the National Guard from intervening at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

As she began to press the congresswoman about the last time Steinberg questioned her on the National Guard– when Pelosi told her to “shut up”– Pelosi interjected, shooting down Steinberg’s claims in a wild exchange that saw the congresswoman tell the reporter to “get away from me” while calling out her employer, the scandal-plagued MyPillow CEO, Mike Lindell.

Read their exchange below:

STEINBERG: Last time I asked you about January 6, why you turned the National Guard away on January 6, you told me to shut up and that I was repeating Republican talking points. PELOSI: And I’ll tell you to shut up again because you’re speaking lies, and I don’t have anything to do with it. STEINBERG: You’re here, right here, on record saying, “I’ll admit it.” PELOSI: No, I did not admit it. The president never sent– would agree to send the National Guard. Don’t waste your time or mine on you. STEINBERG: Why was your daughter filming you on January 6? PELOSI: Why don’t you get away? STEINBERG: These are just questions the American people want answers to– PELOSI: You know what, I don’t even think you’re a real journalist. You work for Mike, pillow man? STEINBERG: Actually, I do, and we’re very proud– PELOSI: Yeah, I don’t consider that journalism. Mike the pillow man, that’s not journalism. I don’t have any reason to talk to you. STEINBERG: He’d love to give you a free pillow. PELOSI: You should record this. I want people to know that you’re not a real journalist. You work for Mike the pillow man, and all you do is spout untruths. Get away from me. STEINBERG: You can insult me all you want, but– PELOSI: Get away from me.

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