Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made her debut on Alex Jone’s far-right InfoWars Wednesday, where the two firebrands discussed presidential politics.

Jones introduced Greene, saying, “MTG, who I hope becomes president one day, hell she’d probably be better than Trump, coming up in 2024.”

Jones continued, “Can we get you to run for president in the next few years? Because I think, I think you are one of the few people who would have a better voting record and a better chance of winning than even Trump.”

“Or maybe a Greene-DeSantis ticket?” Jones asked, name-checking the Republican Governor of Florida who is thought to be at odds with former President Donald Trump over a potential 2024 presidential run.

Greene responded, “I don’t know what is going to happen, I am a very strong supporter of President Trump.”

“But in the future, we’ll definitely see what happens, we’ll see what the people think about something like that,” she added, hinting at the prospect of a future run.

Marge Greene made her debut on Alex Jones’ InfoWars tonight. He urged her to run for president: “She’d probably be better than Trump.” Greene responds, “In the future we will definitely see what happens. I’ll see what the people think about something like that.” pic.twitter.com/b4e0Vy3sal — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 3, 2022

Jones, known for spreading conspiracy theories is a major figure on the far-right, has broken with Trump in recent months – after the former president began touting the Covid-19 vaccines.

In December 2021, Jones said of Trump:

You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed, or you are the most evil man who has ever lived to push this toxic poison on the public.

Jones was attacking Trump after the former president did an interview with Candace Owens, in which Trump took credit for the creation of the vaccines. Trump also defended the vaccines, saying, “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Alex Jones: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres Trump. You are either completely ignorant .. or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived .. What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.” pic.twitter.com/rNCNdvgNrm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 25, 2021

