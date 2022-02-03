Great Question, Terrible Tweet, Newsroom War | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Jennifer Epstein

Bloomberg’s Jennifer Epstein asked Jen Psaki about the optics of the administration sending out covid tests made in China.

The administration took heat a few months ago when demand for tests overtook efforts to ramp up, and Psaki derided the idea of sending tests to every home in America. She later clarified that sending a test to every American could result in wasted unused tests.

In December, President Joe Biden announced a plan to distribute those free tests after all, saying he wished it had been done sooner. With that plan in place, Epstein asked Psaki about another potential pitfall in the process.

“The Chinese company Andon Health owns iHealth, which is one of the providers. They have a — they signed a $1.3 billion contract with the Pentagon last month for these tests,” she said.

“Is the administration concerned about the.. sort of, optics and messaging of sending something to Americans’ homes that says — says ‘Made in China’ on it?” Epstein asked, and referencing the “philosophy of giving federal contracts to China?”

Concerns about China are about more than mere optics, but optics are always a concern in government action, such as when then-President Donald Trump was widely criticized in the press for putting his signature on covid relief checks. It isn’t just a fair question, it’s one that regular people will wonder about.

Psaki answered that while they want to increase domestic production, they had an urgent need to fill. Her implication was that falling short on testing Americans would likewise be bad optics.

Epstein’s well-researched and provocative question is a good example of accountability inquiries that people want to see from the press corps, rather than the grandstanding or petulance that sometimes takes place.