Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lit into former President Donald Trump on Saturday for his recent statements supporting the Covid-19 vaccinations.

“This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to President Trump,” Jones said.

Jones continued:

You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed, or you are the most evil man who has ever lived to push this toxic poison on the public and to attack your constituents when they simply try to save their lives and the lives of others.

“What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies,” Jones added, referencing a recent interview between Owens and Trump.

Alex Jones: “This is an emergency Christmas Day warning to Pres Trump. You are either completely ignorant .. or you are one of the most evil men who ever lived .. What you told Candace Owens is nothing but a raft of dirty lies.” pic.twitter.com/rNCNdvgNrm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 25, 2021

During that interview, which aired last Wednesday, Trump defended the safety of the Covid-19 vaccinations and took credit for their creation.

“I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines,” Trump stated. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”

“Oh no, the vaccine[s] work, but some people aren’t taking them,” Trump continued, pushing back against a skeptical Owens.

“The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take their vaccine. But it’s still their choice, and if you take the vaccine you’re protected,” Trump added. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Trump has angered many on the far-right with his recent comments on the vaccines. Last week, Trump elicited booes during an event with Bill O’Reilly when he publicly stated that he got the Covid-19 booster shot.

Ali Alexander, who helped organize the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6th, wrote on Telegram last week:

Trump, stop. Just stop. Have your position (backed by Fauci) and allow us to have ours (which is backed by science). This losing is getting boomer level annoying.

Ben Garrison, a one-time pro-Trump cartoonist, also took aim at the former president with an unflattering depiction of Trump joining the “Big Pharma Band Wagon.”

