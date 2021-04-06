Congressman Matt Gaetz made it clear in an op-ed Monday he is “absolutely not resigning.” The Florida Republican, the subject of a Justice Department investigation, said in his op-ed, “I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old.”

Gaetz has alleged his family was was the target of an extortion scheme. On Monday night, one of the individuals Gaetz accused was questioned on CNN by Chris Cuomo about his communications with the Gaetz family.

The congressman has received support from some allies over the past few days, and on Tuesday, it was announced that he will be speaking this week at an event hosted by Women for America First.

Women for America First is hosting a “Save America Summit” at Trump National Doral, the former president’s Miami resort, this weekend The announcement says, “Congressman Matt Gaetz has been a fearless leader in Washington. Few members of Congress have been more willing than Matt to stand up and fight on behalf of President Trump and his America First Agenda.”

Gaetz tweeted Tuesday, “Join me at Trump Doral Friday! Thank you to ‘Women for America First’ for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation.”

Join me at Trump Doral Friday! Thank you to “Women for America First” for the invitation to share my vision for our great nation. https://t.co/FxkgaZqeC8 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 6, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]