WATCH: Chris Cuomo Questions Former Air Force Intel Officer Gaetz Accused of Being Part of Extortion Scheme

CNN’s Chris Cuomo spoke Monday night with Bob Kent, the former Air Force intel officer who Congressman Matt Gaetz accused of being part of a scheme to extort him.

Last week the Washington Examiner reported on texts and documents connected to Gaetz’s allegation of extortion:

The documents in Gaetz’s possession detail an alleged scheme that revolves around attempts by former Air Force intelligence officer Bob Kent and Beggs & Lane attorney David McGee, a former federal prosecutor, to free ex-FBI agent-turned-private investigator Robert Levinson from imprisonment in Iran… Screenshots provided to the Washington Examiner show a message that his father, Don Gaetz, a former Florida state Senate president, said he received from Kent on March 16. The message proposes “a plan that can make [Matt Gaetz’s] future legal and political problems go away.”

Cuomo started off Monday night by asking Kent, “Did you believe that Mr. Gaetz would give you money for your calls in finding Bob Levinson because he thought you could fix the case against his son?”

Kent said no and told Cuomo, “When I met with Mr. Gaetz, he was very clear he was not interested in funding the project, but he did offer to have his son contact the president’s office for us.”

He said he “didn’t have any details about his son” and told the elder Gaetz this was a “legitimate offer” to help rescue Levinson.

Cuomo read aloud the text message Kent sent Don Gaetz that said his plan could make his son’s “future legal and political problems go away.”

“Why did you put it that way, that there was an indictment about to be filed against his son, and why did you tee up the legal problems?” Cuomo asked.

“Matt Gaetz was in need, or if the allegations are true, he’s in need of some goodwill from the government. I’m in need of a sponsor to fund the rescue project,” Kent responded.

“What if people take that to be an implied threat?” Cuomo followed up.

“There is no threat. I don’t have anything to do with the indictment. I don’t have anything to do with the investigation into Matt Gaetz,” Kent responded.

Cuomo continued to question Kent, including asking him more directly why he brought up “the trouble that his son was in” when he didn’t need to.

At one point Cuomo asked, “What do you want people to know, if they are assessing the Matt Gaetz situation, and your name is coming up as a possible mitigating factor for him. What do you want people to know?”

“As a possible mitigating factor for who? Matt Gaetz?” Kent asked.

“That maybe it’s not so bad for Matt Gaetz. Maybe these guys were out to get him. Maybe that’s as big a part of this as anything else,” Cuomo noted.

“We weren’t out to get Matt Gaetz. We were out to rescue Bob Levinson,” Kent responded.

“And there was no attempt to extort, there was no threat, there was no demand,” Cuomo asked again.

“There were no threats, there were no demands,” Kent said.

You can watch the whole thing above, via CNN.

