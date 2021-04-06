Gutfeld! Off to a Strong Ratings Start for Fox News

Greg Gutfeld’s new eponymous Fox News show, Gutfeld!, had a strong start out of the gate in its debut Monday, topping the competition at 11 p.m. in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.

Gutfeld! kicked off with 1.68 million total viewers, and 318,000 in the demo, according to data from Nielsen. MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams was second in total viewers, with 1.21 million, and third in the demo, with 183,000. The second hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon was third in total viewers, with 678,000, and was second in the demo, with 190,000.

Notably, the show that now follows Gutfeld!, a news hour anchored by Shannon Bream, won its first night in the new midnight timeslot, topping both MSNBC and CNN (which both air re-runs of earlier prime time programs in that hour) in total and demo viewers.

In total day viewers, Fox swept both categories, with nearly 1.5 million total viewers and 253,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.31 million, and third in the demo, with 183,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 928,000, and second in the demo, with 249,000.

Fox won prime time as well, averaging 2.51 million viewers total, and 414,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2.06 million total viewers, and 300,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 1.11 million total viewers, and 260,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends continued its early-morning winning streak, with 1.12 total viewers, and 194,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 1.02 million total viewers and 133,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day, which will soon be co-hosted by John Berman and Brianna Keilar as Alisyn Camerota moves to afternoons, averaged 472,000 total viewers and 121,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]