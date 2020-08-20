comScore

Media, Twitter Flip Over Elizabeth Warren’s ‘BLM’ Black Lives Matter Blocks in Background of DNC Speech

By Tommy ChristopherAug 20th, 2020, 10:43 am

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren may not have actually mentioned the Black Lives Matter movement during her DNC speech, but she generated significant buzz when people noticed the letters “BLM” spelled out in her classroom backdrop.

Warren’s speech on Wednesday night focused on President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus, her own early struggles with childcare, and the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket’s plans to help Americans, but she got a lot of attention for the background at the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

All the cable news networks mentioned the detail. MSNBC’s Joy Reid credited Rachel Maddow for noticing the blocks, and said they “gave me a little bit of life,” while CNN’s Angela Rye described it as “Woke Sesame Street,” because “B-L-M was nicely placed in the black — background,” then had a laugh at the slip.

Over on Fox News, Bret Baier described the background, and said it was “signaling [long pause] well, whatever,” which drew a laugh from Chris Wallace.

The background also caught the eye of a number of publications.

But the letters — which actually weren’t blocks, but rather foam letters leaning against cubby caddies — were an even bigger hit on social media, setting Twitter ablaze. There were lots of people who loved it.

Others were less impressed.

As it turns out, though, “BLM” wasn’t the only Easter egg on Warren’s set. Her campaign team put together a thread of photos detailing other “surprises from the set. In addition to those letters, there was also a “DBFH” (Dream Big, Fight Hard) shout-out, a mailman costume to signal support for the Postal Service, and letters that spelled out “Joe,” and more.

As Rye noted, the theme of Black Lives Matter ran throughout the night, most directly in the speech by Senator Kamala Harris, who spoke the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and declared that “there is no vaccine for racism. We’ve gotta do the work.”

Watch Warren’s speech — and her clue-filled background — above.

