Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, delivered her big speech on night three of the DNC Convention, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware.

Harris opened commemorating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment — which guaranteed women the right to vote — and said the fact she could stand there accepting the nomination was a testament to “the dedication of generations before me.”

The California senator got personal talking about her family and background, especially her mother, saying as she accepted the nomination, “I do so committed to the values she taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans, one that Joe Biden shares.”

She addressed the coronavirus pandemic, the loss of life, and the Americans struggling across the country, as she said, “Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods. If you’re a parent struggling with your child’s remote learning or if you’re a teacher struggling on the other side of that screen, you know what we’re doing now isn’t working.”

She also spoke to the protests going on across the country as she said, “There is no vaccine for racism. We have got to do the work. For George Floyd, for Breonna Taylor, for the lives of too many others to name, for our children, and for all of us. We’ve got to do the work to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law.”

“The constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot. And here’s the thing. We can do better and deserve so much more. We must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together. Black, white, Latino, Asian, indigenous. To achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden.”

“There’s something happening all across our country. It’s not about Joe or me. It’s about you,” Harris said towards the end of her address. “In this election we have a chance to change the course of history. We’re all in this fight. You, me, and Joe. Together. What an awesome responsibility. What an awesome privilege.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

