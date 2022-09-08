Meghan and Harry Travel to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side Amid Serious Health Problems

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are reportedly on their way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland following news from Buckingham Palace on Thursday about the state of Queen Elizabeth II’s health.

Prince Charles, the queen’s oldest child, Princess Anne, the queen’s only daughter, are reportedly already by the queen’s side. The queen’s other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward are reportedly on their way to Balmoral, which is the queen’s summer home. Harry’s brother, Prince William, is also reportedly on his way to Balmoral.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Markle and Harry stepped back from their royal duties in January 2020.

The queen has been on the throne for 70 years, spanning 15 U.K. prime ministers and 13 U.S. presidents (she’s met all of them except for Lyndon Johnson).

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” tweeted Liz Truss, who is just in her third day as prime minister. Truss met with the queen on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle, where the queen assigned her the task of forming a ministry.

