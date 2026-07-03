‘That Was a Little Uncomfortable’: Laura Ingraham Reacts to Clip of Trump Saying, ‘I Don’t Know if I Look Good in a Bathing Suit’ 

Fox News host Laura Ingraham did not care much for portions of an interview President Donald Trump gave to Second Lady Usha Vance.

On Friday’s Storytime with the Second Lady, Trump read from a children’s book called President’s Play!, which highlights former presidents’ favorite activities. During the interview, Trump praised Bill Clinton and threw shade at William Howard Taft, stating, “He’d go to baseball games, loved the hot dogs at the baseball games. He was our heaviest president.”

When the Second Lady asked what Trump reads, he replied, “I usually read stories about myself” in newspapers.

During Friday’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo said he wished Trump would write his own kids’ book about the presidents. He then teed up clips of Trump from the interview:

TRUMP: Barack Hussein Obama as a basketball player. I don’t know if he’s a good basketball player. I tend to doubt it. Actually, his favorite sport is golf. VANCE: Oh, is that right? TRUMP: Yeah, but he won’t be in the Masters anytime soon. […] TRUMP: An outdoor pool was built for President Gerald Ford. I don’t get to use it. I don’t know if I look good in a bathing suit. I haven’t had a bathing suit in a looooong time. I’m too busy. […] TRUMP: My attitude is, you’re at the White House for a short period… and you should work for the people.

The clips ended, and Ingraham deadpanned, “That was a little uncomfortable.”

She added, “I like Usha Vance’s facial expressions. Like, ‘Ok. Where is this going? Where is this going? Where is this going?”

In October, Trump talked about his beach body after being asked about potentially visiting Argentina.

“I’d like to be like Biden,” the president said at the time. “I’d like to go to the beach. You know, my legs are not quite as thin as his. My legs are slightly heavier. My arms are slightly larger. My body is a little bit larger than his. I’m not sure it would be appreciated on the beach, but I’m not going to take a chance. You won’t see me in a bathing suit.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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