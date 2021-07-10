Miami-Dade Courthouse Closed Over Potentially Dangerous Structural Issues, Will Undergo Immediate Repairs

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo immediate repairs after a structural review raised safety concerns over “structural distress” following the deadly collapse of the nearby Surfside high-rise condominium just weeks ago.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other leaders announced in a joint statement that all courthouse employees will work from home as repairs are made.

According to the Associated Press, the engineering firm U.S. Structures Inc. conducted an inspection on June 30 and found issues with steel support beams and cracking concrete columns.

“In general, we observed numerous members with visible signs of structural deterioration that have been documented and reported by this and other firms for quite some time now. Many of these members are in an advance state of deterioration,” inspector Jose Toledo wrote in the firm’s letter to local officials.

The firm recommended that the 28-story building close floors 16 and above.

The report also highlighted a column on the 25th floor that needed “immediate attention” and said overheard beams had cracks and spalling, potentially allowing water in. The report also noted that heavy items should be moved from the upper levels.

The structural review was prompted by the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, where recovery efforts are still ongoing. As of Saturday, the death toll is at 86, with many still unaccounted for.

According to the AP, the collapse prompted several reviews of buildings in the area and some have been evacuated as a result.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com