Midflight Mayhem: FBI Arrests Woman for Attacking Passengers, Employees on Delta Airlines Flight

A woman was arrested by the FBI for causing a disturbance on a Delta Airlines flight and attacking an older man for having his mask off.

The woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall by the Atlanta Police Department, allegedly cause the altercation when she chastised another passenger on the same flight from Tampa to Atlanta. Footage from the incident shows Cornwall profanely telling an older gentleman to mask up, though Cornwall had her own mask down, and the man told her he was eating in his seat.

“Put your f*cking mask on!” Cornwall exclaimed, which prompted the man to call her a “Karen” and tell her “You mask up, bitch!”

The situation continued to escalate as flight attendants tried to intervene. Cornwall eventually got close enough to ask the man if he called her a “bitch,” and when he responded “yes I did,” she struck him in the face.

“Now you’re going to jail!” The man responded. “That’s assault.”

Cornwall continued to spit on the man and spout profanities until she was eventually forced to the back of the plane. The Daily Mail reports that other passengers and Delta employees were injured during the raucous as well, and that Cornwall was taken into custody by the police when the plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

“Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms. Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent,” the police said in a statement obtained by New York Post. “The officers then relocated with Ms. Cornwall to the domestic Atlanta Police precinct where FBI agents responded and took custody of Ms. Cornwall.”

As the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread around the country, there has been a renewed public conversation about the masking and vaccination policies airlines ought to adopt to reduce the spread. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci backed the idea of having a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel.

Watch above, via Daily Mail.

