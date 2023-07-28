Mike Pompeo Warns Trump Legal Troubles and Biden Impeachment Talk Makes US Vulnerable: Adversaries See ‘Moment’ to Strike US

With new charges against former President Donald Trump in the classified documents case and continued talk in the House about a possible impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, Fox News was wondering: What does this look like to our enemies?

It was a question posed on America’s Newsroom with guest co-host Sandra Smith asking guest Mike Pompeo, former CIA director and Secretary of State under Trump, “What are the bad guys out there thinking about what is happening here in America right now?” And his answer was ominous:

[I] thought about exactly that. Our friends around the world are saying what on Earth is going on in the United States, how much chaos can be tolerated from the world’s most important country? And our adversaries are thinking this might just be the moment, the moment to press our claims somewhere in the South China Sea or in Asia, our moment to press an advantage somewhere in Africa or the Middle East as well. This has repercussions that go far beyond just the politics and the set of votes that might take place in 2024 or even just a particular case. This has real global ramifications for those people who are tasked with keeping us safe, our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines. It’s really troubling.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

