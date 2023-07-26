‘Here’s The Problem!’ Fox’s Steve Doocy Dumps ALL Over Biden Impeachment Push

Fox News host Steve Doocy dumped all over the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden just seconds after breaking some news on the subject from his contacts in the Republican Congressional caucus.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made headlines earlier this week by saying his party’s investigation into the president and his family “is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Doocy gave up some inside scoop, telling co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt and Lawrence Jones that he’s hearing from members of Congress that impeachment is definitely on — then completely torpedoed the prospect of its success:

AINSLEY EARHARDT: So it’s not an impeachment. It is to get all the information. Then we’re going to inquire, is there is this an impeachable offense? STEVE DOOCY: We we’ve seen this movie a couple of times before. First step. Impeachment inquiry. Almost always it leads to an impeachment. I’ve heard from members of Congress on the Republican side, they are going to, they’re going to do the I-word of Joe Biden. That guy right there. Didn’t look too happy in that picture. And they’re going to use the 1023 form as the basis for everything. Here’s the problem! And we’ll talk to Miranda Devine about this here in about a half an hour. Is the 1023 form makes a damning case against the Bidens, but it’s completely unverified. And in fact, there are certain critical parts of the story that have been refuted by the people in the story! So so it’s problematic. But and so that’s why Kevin McCarthy says we need other stuff, more documents.

Several Republicans — even those involved in the probe — have cast doubt on the reliability of the information in that 1023 form, which documents unverified claims made by a third party to an informant who relayed them to an FBI agent.

White House spokesman for investigations Ian Sams reacted to McCarthy’s remarks by writing on Twitter, “Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the @HouseGOP wants to prioritize. Their eagerness to go after @POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

