MSNBC’s Joy Reid Goes OFF On Dilbert Creator Over Racist Rant: ‘How Will Black Folk Ever Survive Without You?’

MSNBC host Joy Reid piled on Dilbert creator Scott Adams over a racist rant in which he advised white people to avoid Black people, rhetorically asking Adams “How will Black folk ever survive without you?”

Adams has been ostentatiously blowing himself up since last Wednesday, when a racist rant — in which he told viewers of his YouTube show “Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people” — went viral, and which he continued to expound upon even as newspapers dropped his comic strip along with blistering condemnations.

On Monday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, the host devoted a segment to placing Adams in the context of a “post-Obama backlash” whose next standard-bearer she predicts will be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) — but punctuated it with a searing bit of mockery aimed at the Dilbert creator:

JOY REID: People don’t even feel bad about their anti-Blackness these days. They are grossly, actually kind of proud of it. Case in point, Dilbert, the widely-syndicated comic strip about office culture that appeared in 2000 newspapers around the world. You may be familiar with the comic, but maybe not its creator, Scott Adams. Frankly, I had no idea who the guy was. Well, until he went on a racist rant on YouTube last Wednesday. SCOTT ADAMS (VIDEO CLIP): I think it makes no sense whatsoever as a white citizen of America, to try to help Black citizens anymore. So I’m going to, I’m going to back off from being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off. If, you know, nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with white people, according to this poll. Not according to me. According to this poll. That’s a hate group. That’s a hate group. And I don’t want to have anything to do with them. JOY REID: Well, how will Black folk ever survive without you, whoever you are? Okay. There is a lot to unpack there. The unabashed anti-Blackness and racism. But also this country’s long history of dubbing Black people as the hateful, violent ones, while also exposing this weird offensive belief that white people need to get something out of helping others. And again, what does this guy ever done for anyone that’s Black? Anyway, hundreds of newspapers, including The Washington Post, New York Times, Los Angeles Times of USA Today, announced that they would stop publishing Dilbert after Adams’ tirade. Also, that part the Dilbert guy mentioned about a poll? He was talking about a poll by Rasmussen Reports, the right wing polling outfit that found 53% of Black Americans agreed with the statement “It’s okay to be white.” I mean, why would a poll even ask that? Oh, because it’s Rasmussen, of course, the agenda-driven conspiracy-theory boosting pollster who loves to stir the pot in the culture war. The phrase “it’s okay to be white,” by the way, has been labeled a hate slogan by the Anti-Defamation League, a slogan popularized as a trolling campaign by members of 4Chan.

