Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie Vote Against Mourning 50,000 Earthquake Victims in Turkey and Syria

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) were the only two members of Congress on Monday to vote against a bipartisan resolution mourning the loss of life from a series of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria this month.

The measure passed the House by a vote of 412-2. The death toll from the earthquakes, a massive magnitude 7.8 followed by a 7.5 on February 6th, surpassed 50,000 over the weekend.

“American families’ prayers and sincere condolences go to the people of Turkiye and Syria. To the brutal Assad regime and its backers — war criminal Putin, the authoritarian ayatollah in Iran — there will be a message: your diversion of humanitarian aid during an earthquake is despicable,” Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) said on the House floor Monday.

“The U.S. Congress stands united. We will never normalize with you. We will hold all those who attempt to normalize with you accountable, and we will not stop supporting the people of Syria to have a government they deserve based on democracy with rule of law, not authoritarians with rule of gun,” Wilson, who sponsored the resolution, added.

The resolution also condemned Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad for his efforts to “cynically exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability.”

Massie, a staunch small government conservative who entered Congress in 2012 with the Tea Party movement, is nicknamed “Mr. No” by his colleagues and opposes most government activity.

Greene, who continues to push her “national divorce” proposal, continued raging against foreign spending on Monday, but received a large amount of criticism for voting against the resolution mourning the earthquake victims. The text of the resolution Greene and Massie voted against, expressed “deep condolences” for the families of the victims of the earthquakes on the behalf of the American people.

Temperature of America: Americans do not support the war in Ukraine at all and are very turned off with Washington for funding and pushing the war. We want peace. And Americans support a national divorce into red states and blue states with a small limited federal government. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 27, 2023

Below are some of those comments:

“Pro-life” except in all the ways that matter. https://t.co/qP2eEdyGnw — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) February 28, 2023

Overpaid trolls using our tax money for fun https://t.co/qZR2rSXdSR — Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD MSEd (@DrBonillaOnc) February 28, 2023

The de facto Speaker of the House for the so-called “pro-life” party. https://t.co/9ZnCYVSsWp — Doug Gordon (@dgordon52) February 28, 2023

Because something something pro-life. https://t.co/adzDB95hDx — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 28, 2023

