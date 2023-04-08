‘Naked, Unapologetic Racism!’ MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner TORCHES Republicans Over TN Expulsion Vote

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner and SiriusXM host Stephanie Miller torched Republicans over their expulsion of two Black Democrats from the Tennessee House of Representatives.

On Thursday, the Tennessee House voted to expel Reps. Jones and Pearson over a protest calling for gun reform in the wake of the shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School that killed 6 people. The legislature spared Gloria Johnson, a 60-year-old white woman who participated in the protest. That disparity has been flagged by the Tennessee Three and others as a racist double standard.

On Friday’s episode of The Stephanie Miller Show, both the host and her guest agreed that the expulsion in Tennessee exposed “pure racism” and “anti-democracy” in Republicans:

STEPHANIE MILLER: Yeah, you know, I just have to say, what’s what happened in Tennessee yesterday? I guess as I was saying, the silver lining is that, boy, Republicans are really out front about who they are now. I mean, just no dog whistles, just pure racism, pure anti-democracy, basically. Don’t you? GLENN KIRSCHNER: Yeah, It’s naked. Naked, unapologetic racism! You know, it’s American apartheid. That’s what it is. And we’ve lived with it for so long. You know, when are we going to wrestle it to the ground and shoot it dead? You know, this is everybody’s struggle. It’s not just the struggle of our Black brothers and sisters. And, you know, I was so hopeful, Steph, when Joe Biden included in his inaugural address that, you know, the promise of racial justice will be deferred no longer. And yet here we are. But, boy, what a miscalculation. This is going to galvanize people. Black, white, young, old. And this is, I think, more evidence of the Republican Party circling the drain. STEPHANIE MILLER: Well, they say 2022, you know, despite what the media told us, it was a pro-democracy vote. I mean, people do actually care about democracy.

Watch above via The Stephanie Miller Show.

