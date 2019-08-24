comScore

Nation Horrified By Poisonous Spider Found in Woman’s Ear

By Tommy ChristopherAug 24th, 2019, 2:15 pm

The entire country, or at least a good chunk of it, now wishes it could unlearn the story of the woman who thought she had some water in her ear, but found out there was actually a poisonous spider hiding out in there.

If you have yet to recoil in terror at the tale of Kansas City’s Susie Torres and her otological passenger, this is your last chance to turn back. During a doctor’s visit for a complaint of water in the ear, Torres got some harrowing news from a medical assistant. From 41 Action News:

Torres said, while she did not know exactly what was in her ear at that point, she did not panic.

“She came back in and told me it was a spider,” Torres said. “They had a few tools and worked their magic and got it out.”

Doctors later told her it was a highly venomous brown recluse spider.

Luckily for Torres, the spider did not bite her.

Since local news began reporting the story on Thursday, the tale has captured imaginations across social media, and not in a good way. While some were fascinated, others just wanted it to stop.

Rather than curse the darkness, others lit a candle:

Whatever you do, resist the natural urge to kill it with fire. Enjoy your Saturday!

