Eric Trump Brags About New Trump Tower He Says Will Be ‘Tallest Building’ in Former Soviet Republic

First Son Eric Trump bragged Monday that the Trump Organization would be building a tower in Tbilisi, Georgia that he said would be the “tallest building” in the former Soviet Republic, an independent nation since 1991.

President Donald Trump’s third child shared a rendering of what he said would be “Trump Tower Tbilisi” in a post on X Monday.

The Georgian capital is the nation’s largest city, with more than 1.3 million inhabitants, and has an international airport that serves as a regional hub connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia. Most Georgian banks and major companies base their headquarters in Tbilisi.

I am so excited to share the official rendering of Trump Tower Tbilisi. With a prime location, in the heart of Tbilisi, this tower will quickly become a landmark as the tallest building in Georgia. This marks our first project in the region and we are so excited to bring it to… pic.twitter.com/VFNuDxJnxB — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 11, 2026

“I am so excited to share the official rendering of Trump Tower Tbilisi,” wrote Trump.

“With a prime location, in the heart of Tbilisi, this tower will quickly become a landmark as the tallest building in Georgia,” he added. “This marks our first project in the region and we are so excited to bring it to life!”

A promotional post on the Trump Organization website promises the new tower “will serve as the centerpiece of a dynamic mixed-use destination, bringing together luxury residences, high-end retail, world-class dining, and thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities” and have a “prime location overlooking Central Park” in downtown Tbilisi. The building will be designed by the architecture firm Gensler and rise to 70 stories.

The announcement comes amid ongoing criticism that the president and his family are improperly profiting from his second term in the White House. According to a report by Forbes, the Trump Organization has seen its foreign licensing income “exploding by 650% in 2024 and only continuing to grow.”

The Trump administration and Trump Organization have previously denied any ethical wrongdoing or illegal activity, arguing that there is no conflict of interest because the president’s Trump Org assets are in a trust that is under the control of his children.

Just last month, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Air Force had contracted to buy interceptor drones from a company partly owned by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and a separate company where Eric Trump is an investor and advisor won a $24 million contract to build humanoid robots for the Pentagon.

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