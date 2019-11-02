Nationals Star Sean Doolittle Skipping White House Visit Because of Trump: ‘I Just Can’t Do It’

Sean Doolittle, star reliever for the World Series champion Washington Nationals, explained why he will not be joining his teammates for a visit with President Donald Trump at the White House.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Doolittle said he won’t be visiting the White House to celebrate the Nationals’ 7-game World Series victory over the Houston Astros, and gave a list of reasons for the decision that was at once universal and personal:

“There’s a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day, it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country. My wife and I stand for inclusion and acceptance, and we’ve done work with refugees, people that come from, you know, the ‘shithole countries,’ ” Doolittle said, mimicking when Trump referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries” in a January 2018 meeting. “At the end of the day, as much as I wanted to be there with my teammates and share that experience with my teammates, I can’t do it,” Doolittle continued. “I just can’t do it.” … “I want to show support for them. I think that’s an important part of allyship, and I don’t want to turn my back on them,” Doolittle said. “I have a brother-in-law who has autism, and [Trump] is a guy that mocked a disabled reporter. How would I explain that to him that I hung out with somebody who mocked the way that he talked, or the way that he moves his hands? I can’t get past that stuff.”

Doolittle went on to respond to the idea that accepting such an invitation is about respecting the presidency by saying “I think over the course of his time in office he’s done a lot of things that maybe don’t respect the office.”

He cited Trump’s “rhetoric,” which he said has “enabled” racism and white supremacy.

The team is set to visit the White House on Monday.

