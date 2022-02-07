Rocker Neil Young urged Spotify employees to quit their jobs on Monday, lest their “souls” be eaten by guilt, he said.

Two weeks after he demanded the company remove either podcaster Joe Rogan, or his music, Spotify is absent of the “Cinnamon Girl” singer’s catalogue.

Numerous other artists, including Joni Mitchell and India Arie, have ditched Spotify over claims Rogan routines spreads Covid vaccine disinformation on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Over the weekend, a super cut video of Rogan using the N-word over the years in various “contexts” went viral online — leading to an immense backlash against Spotify and an apology from Rogan. Still, CEO Daniel Ek made clear in a statement to his employees that, although he is “deeply sorry” for how the controversy has affected them, Spotify won’t be dropping the show. He also pledged to spend $100 million helping artists from “historically marginalized groups.”

That statement and gesture did not, however, assuage Young’s intense feelings about Spotify.

On Monday, the 76-year-old attacked “misinformation,” some of the country’s biggest banks and appealed to Spotify employees to quit, en masse in a lengthy letter he posted on his website:

In our communication age, misinformation is the problem. Ditch the misinformers. Find a good clean place to support with your monthly checks. You have the real power. Use it. To the baby boomers, I say 70 percent of the country’s financial assets are in your hands compared with just about 5 percent for millennials. You and I need to lead.

Citing the age of “Climate Chaos,” Young asked his fans to boycott Chase, Citi, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo.

“Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them,” he added. “You have the power to change the world. We can do it together. Your grandchildren will thank you in history.”

Young urged all musicians to pull their songs from Spotify before he made an appeal to those whose jobs it is to keep the platform running:

To the workers at SPOTIFY, I say Daniel Ek is your big problem – not Joe Rogan. Ek pulls the strings. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by EK are about numbers – not art, not creativity. Notice that EK never mentions the Medical Professionals who started this conversation. Look, one last time – at the statements EK has made.Then be free and take the good path.

The controversies surrounding Rogan and Spotify haven’t come close to dying down since the whole situation ignited. These latest remarks will be another round of debate, news, and of course, attention for Young.

