NEW: CNN Sources Say 4 More Trump Associates in Criminal Referral Hot Seat Over Jan. 6

CNN sources are saying that former President Donald Trump has a lot of company as the January 6 Committee considers making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

CNN reporting teams have been breaking scoop after scoop on the January 6 investigations in Congress and at the Department of Justice and on the ever-deepening scandal around the Secret Service response to the insurrection.

In the latest scoop from Annie Grayer, Zachary Cohen, and Pamela Brown, multiple sources say that the committee is mulling referrals for at least four more Trumpwirld figures: Mark Meadows, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, and Rudy Giuliani.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, Jamie Gangel broke the news on-air and gave a brief rundown for each:

JAMIE GANGEL, CNN SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT: So, Wolf, we have new insight, this is first on CNN, into the deliberations about these criminal referrals from our January 6th team. [18:20:05] I just want to give credit Annie Grayer, Zach Cohen, Pamela Brown, Sara Murray have all been working on this story. According to multiple sources, CNN has learned that, in addition to former President Donald Trump, the committee is considering criminal referrals for at least four other people who the committee believes played significant roles around the January 6th insurrection. So, here we go. Under consideration, first of all, Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who had a front row seat to Trump’s actions, his inactions and provided some of those critical text messages to the committee before he stopped cooperating. Second, Conservative Lawyer John Eastman, who was advising Trump and was part of those meetings we heard about to pressure then Vice President Mike Pence, to try to be part of a plan to overturn the election results. Third, former Justice Department Official Jeffrey Clark, who advised Trump and who the committee believes played a critical role in trying to weaponize the Justice Department to go along with Trump’s attempt to stay in power. And, finally, a familiar face, former Trump lawyer and ally Rudy Giuliani, who we saw played a key role in promoting claims of election fraud and trying to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election result. A caveat, Wolf, the committee has not made any final decisions. We also don’t know what possible charges might be included in these referrals, but we are told these four are under consideration along with Trump himself, Wolf. BLITZER: Yes, keywords, along with Trump himself. GANGEL: Right.

Watch above via CNN’s The Situation Room.

