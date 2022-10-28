CNN Sources Say January 6 Committee Hauling In Secret Service Witnesses To Testify — Including Trump’s Driver

The January 6 Committee is preparing to haul half a dozen or more Secret Service agents in to testify — including the driver from former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the attack.

The agency was the subject of some of the more stunning revelations from the final hearing of the January 6 committee, including that the Secret Service had as much as two weeks advance warning about plans for violence on January 6.

But according to sources who spoke to CNN’s Annie Grayer, Jamie Gangel, Zachary Cohen, and Whitney Wild, the committee is getting ready to interview witnesses who can fill in the blanks on a number of counts, including the altercation that bombshell witness Cassidy Hutchinson described in her testimony last summer.

The Secret Service turned over more than a million electronic communications from agents related to the attack on the Capitol to the January 6 Committee, and now the committee is getting ready to ask some key witnesses about them:

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is wrapping up its review of more than a million pages of Secret Service documents and plans to bring in top agents and officials from the agency to testify in the coming weeks, multiple sources tell CNN. The widening list, which sources say includes about a half dozen witnesses, indicates the committee is still pursuing answers from the agency on a number of fronts, including what it knew about threats ahead of the attack, what former President Donald Trump knew about armed protestors heading to the Capitol, and how it responded to testimony about Trump’s altercation with his security detail that day.

Some of the witnesses reportedly include:

Kimberly Cheatle , the current Secret Service director who served as Assistant Director of Protective Operations on January 6, making her the top agent in charge of protecting key government officials that day.

, the current Secret Service director who served as Assistant Director of Protective Operations on January 6, making her the top agent in charge of protecting key government officials that day. Anthony Guglielmi , current chief of communications. Appointed in March 2022, Guglielmi was not with the agency at the time of the Capitol attack, but has handled the agency’s response to key developments in the committee’s investigation including how the Secret Service has responded to testimony from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about a heated altercation between Trump and his agents in his presidential SUV on January 6.

, current chief of communications. Appointed in March 2022, Guglielmi was not with the agency at the time of the Capitol attack, but has handled the agency’s response to key developments in the committee’s investigation including how the Secret Service has responded to testimony from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson about a heated altercation between Trump and his agents in his presidential SUV on January 6. Timothy Giebels , the head of former Vice President Mike Pence’s detail.

, the head of former Vice President Mike Pence’s detail. The driver of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on January 6, whose name has never been publicly disclosed.

Key Committee member Adam Kinzinger has repeatedly raised the alarm about the Secret Service agents involved in the run-up and response to the attack, and has said the committee wants to interview witnesses to clear up “inconsistencies.”

