President Donald Trump got some bad news from the latest Fox News poll — in which he got clobbered by Joe Biden — while Bernie Sanders saw a big jump in support after sliding in many recent polls.

Let’s start with Trump, who loses in head-to-head matchups with every Democratic candidate Fox polled. While Trump managed to slightly close the gaps with Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Kamala Harris, Biden has opened up a 14-point lead against Trump, 52 percent to 38 percent. Biden led Trump by 12 points in the August Fox News poll.

For Biden, the news is that not only is he crushing Trump head-to-head, he leads by an even greater margin in a head-to-head matchup with the surging Warren. If the Democratic primary were between those two, 53 percent said they would support Biden, to 37 percent for Warren.

And while Biden’s overall support among Democrats slipped two points, from 31 percent to 29 percent, he maintains an identical 11-point lead against his next competitor.

That’s because Warren slipped out of second place, sliding from 20 percent to 16, a departure from the gains she has been making in many other polls. And Sanders leapfrogged Warren into second with an eight-point jump since August, and now trails Biden 29 percent to 18 percent.

Warren still holds an edge over Sanders in the overall polling averages, but an eight-point bump is a welcome sign for a Sanders campaign that has been overshadowed in the media by Warren’s steady rise in the polls.

