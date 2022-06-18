NEW JAN. 6 POLL: Americans Support Criminal Charges for Trump by Whopping 17-Point Margin

In a poll taken as the Jan. 6 hearings rolled out, Americans approve of criminally charging former President Donald Trump for his role in the attack — by a whopping 17-point margin.

Almost immediately after the hearings began a week ago Thursday, the media has been heating up the question of whether the evidence laid out during the hearings will become the basis for a prosecution of Trump.

And to the extent that it matters — according to recent polling — public opinion is squarely in favor of such action.

Respondents to a Navigator Research poll released this week were asked “Do you support or oppose the Department of Justice filing criminal charges against Donald Trump for his involvement with the attack on the Capitol on January 6th?”

The responses were overwhelmingly in support of charging Trump, with 54 percent support versus only 37 percent opposition. As the pollster points out, “Republicans remain the only partisan or racial group in which a majority (71%) express opposition to the Department of Justice filing criminal charges against the former president, while a plurality of independents (47%) support it.”

Additionally, white people (49%) and “independents” (47%) were the only other groups not to support charging Trump by majorities, but did support charging Trump by pluralities of +5 and +15 points, respectively.

Other findings highlighted by the pollster:

Majorities Support the House Investigation into January 6th and Oppose the Actions of Trump Supporters That Day

Majorities of every partisan and racial group oppose the actions of the Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol on January 6th.

Outside of Republicans, majorities across party, race, and ethnicity support the House investigation into January 6th

Americans Characterize January 6th Apologists As “Power Hungry” and “Appealing to Their Right-Wing, Extremist Base”

Black Americans (62%) and Democrats (64%) are the most likely to describe January 6th Republicans as “power hungry” and willing to “do anything to get and hold onto power.”

Another poll released this week found a whopping 69 percent of Americans believe it is a “crime” to try and overturn election results, and similar numbers say the Justice Department should prosecute.

Read the full Navigator poll here.

