Whopping 69% Say ‘Attempting To Overturn’ Election Results Is a ‘Crime’ in Post-Jan. 6 Hearing Poll

In a poll taken after last week’s Jan. 6 hearing, a whopping 69 percent of Americans it is a “crime” to try and overturn election results, and similar numbers say the Justice Department should prosecute.

A new poll taken after Thursday’s hearings of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol began last Thursday shows Americans overwhelmingly view elected officials’ involvement in promoting Trump’s election lies as a “crime,” and support the Justice Department taking action against them.

Respondents to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll taken June 10-12 were asked “Do you believe each of the following is a crime?”

The results for each choice were overwhelming:

“Elected officials misleading Americans about the outcome of an election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 69 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials attempting to overturn the results of an American election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 69 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials claiming that presidential elections are fraudulent without evidence” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 55 percent of all respondents

Even among Republican voters, there were convincing majorities on two of those questions:

“Elected officials misleading Americans about the outcome of an election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 59 percent of Republican voters

“Elected officials attempting to overturn the results of an American election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 54 percent of Republican voters

And when asked “do you believe that the Department of Justice should bring legal action against the following?”, the results were almost identical:

“Elected officials who have misled Americans about the outcome of an election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 63 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials who have attempted to overturn the results of an American election” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 67 percent of all respondents

“Elected officials who have claimed that presidential elections are fraudulent without evidence” — “Yes, definitely” or “Yes, probably” — 55 percent of all respondents

Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters on Monday that while he wouldn’t comment on the investigation, “I am watching,” and that “I can assure you that the January 6 prosecutors are watching all the hearings as well.”

