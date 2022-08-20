NEW POLL: Whopping 62% of College Democrats Would NOT Room With A Trump Voter

A whopping 62 percent of college Democrats would not room with a Trump voter — more than double the number of Republicans who would refuse to share living space with a Biden voter.

A new NBC News/Generation Lab poll of the class of 2025 shows Democrats in that group really shun people who voted for former President Donald Trump. Like, a lot, and much more than Republicans avoid supporters of President Joe Biden — to the tune of a 34-point difference. Only 28 percent of Republicans said they’d “probably” or “definitely” refuse a Biden voter.

NBC’s Mark Murray picked up some choice quotes from a few of the students:

“I could never live with someone who supported a racist, homophobic, xenophobic and sexist person,” said September Mostransky, 18, of Siena College in Loudonville, New York, referring to former President Donald Trump. “I could possibly room with somebody who is Republican. But when it comes down to it, Donald Trump is not the average Republican candidate,” Mostransky added. Ethan Strohmetz, 19, a Republican who attends Catholic University in Washington, D.C., has a different opinion. “A person’s political views do not affect whether or not I would have a friendship or relationship with them,” he said. “Many of my friends have vastly different political views than I do, but I do not let that affect our friendship.” Overall, the new poll finds a combined 54% of respondents say they would “definitely” or “probably” room with someone who supported the presidential candidate they opposed in 2020, while 46% said they would “probably not” or “definitely not.”

The poll also found that romance was less likely among these kids.

Respondents were asked “Would you go on a date with someone if you knew they supported for the opposing presidential candidate as the one you supported in 2020?”

By 53% to 47%, they said no, while on the question of marriage, the split was even more pronounced: 63% no to 37% yes.

