Jeff Bezos’ Phone Was ‘Hacked’ By Saudi Crown Prince, Claims Bombshell New Report

By Josh FeldmanJan 21st, 2020, 5:28 pm
Jeff Bezos

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

New reporting on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has the rather stunning claim that his phone was hacked after opening a message on WhatsApp sent from Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Per the Guardian:

The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world’s richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis.

This analysis found it “highly probable” that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.

The Guardian reported that forensic experts looked at Bezos’ phone as part of an investigation, after last year’s big National Enquirer scandal, into how the tabloid obtained his sexts. Bezos very publicly accused the Enquirer of extortion and alleged “the Saudi angle” hit “a particularly sensitive nerve” for AMI.

The report from the Guardian on Bezos — who, as well as having founded Amazon, owns the Washington Post — was particularly stunning, especially on Media Twitter:

