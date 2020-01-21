New reporting on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has the rather stunning claim that his phone was hacked after opening a message on WhatsApp sent from Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Per the Guardian:

The encrypted message from the number used by Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have included a malicious file that infiltrated the phone of the world’s richest man, according to the results of a digital forensic analysis. This analysis found it “highly probable” that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post.

The Guardian reported that forensic experts looked at Bezos’ phone as part of an investigation, after last year’s big National Enquirer scandal, into how the tabloid obtained his sexts. Bezos very publicly accused the Enquirer of extortion and alleged “the Saudi angle” hit “a particularly sensitive nerve” for AMI.

The report from the Guardian on Bezos — who, as well as having founded Amazon, owns the Washington Post — was particularly stunning, especially on Media Twitter:

Audible gasps in the newsroom as people read about MBS hacking Jeff Bezos’s phone for dong pics and God knows what else https://t.co/5puryfib3j — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 21, 2020

man, if this bears out https://t.co/7Hmr0nc3jp — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 21, 2020

BUT: Michael Sanchez maintained to the end that he did not leak what he called Bezos’ “below the belt selfies.” And we never reported that he did. So yeah, this could certainly explain how those got out. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 21, 2020

This @GuardianUS piece by @skirchy is what you call a holy shit level scoop. 👀https://t.co/0d6iHpTLGS — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 21, 2020

As well as other questions https://t.co/Woszvy1Lzb — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 21, 2020

If this is true, the next question: Who in the Trump administration is MBS trading WhatsApp messages with? Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s phone ‘hacked by Saudi crown prince’ https://t.co/MktNFGNy80 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 21, 2020

