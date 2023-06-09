NEW SCOOP: CNN Drops Transcript of Bombshell Tape With Trump Admitting He Can’t Share Secret Info

CNN’s Paula Reid dropped a new scoop in the case against ex-President Donald Trump: a transcript of the bombshell tape in which Trump discusses not being able to share secret information.

Reid and Kaitlan Collins broke the news last week that Trump was caught on tape discussing a classified document that he had taken with him when he left the White House — a tape in which Trump reportedly acknowledged he can’t show the document — which outlines a plan to attack Iran — to his visitors because of the classification attached to it.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Reid broke the news that she and Jeremy Herb have obtained a transcript of the tape:

“Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,” Trump says at one point, according to the transcript. “This was done by the military and given to me.” Trump was complaining in the meeting about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. The meeting occurred shortly after The New Yorker published a story by Susan Glasser detailing how, in the final days of Trump’s presidency, Milley instructed the Joint Chiefs to ensure Trump issued no illegal orders and that he be informed if there was any concern. “Well, with Milley – uh, let me see that, I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t that amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him,” Trump says, according to the transcript. “They presented me this – this is off the record, but – they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him. We looked at some. This was him. This wasn’t done by me, this was him.” Trump continues: “All sorts of stuff – pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.”

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

