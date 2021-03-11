New York Dems Reportedly Plotting to Replace Cuomo as Governor

Democrats in New York are reportedly planning for embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) imminent departure.

The party’s donors are enthusiastic about Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to sources who spoke with CNBC on Thursday. New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Rep. Tom Suozzi have also expressed interest in private conversations with Democrats in the state.

Cuomo, presently in his third term as governor, has a long political legacy in New York. His father, the late Mario Cuomo, also served as the state’s governor for three terms, from 1983 until 1994. The younger Cuomo had said he planned to run for a fourth term in 2022, but now faces an investigation by the state attorney general’s office over allegations that he harassed numerous women, as well as impeachment by the state legislature. And on Thursday, police in Albany said they were handling a criminal referral over an allegation that he groped a former aide.

Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim said Thursday that his colleagues in the legislature were prepared to move forward with a plan to impeach Cuomo. “The Democratic Conference is taking the first step toward impeachment by opening an investigation with full subpoena power to obtain facts and testimonies under oath,” Kim said in a statement to Fox News. “Some members, including myself, argued that we had enough admission to proceed with impeachment today but the conference is leaning toward setting up the process and structure toward impeachment.”

A total of 65 Democrats and 56 Republicans have called on Cuomo to resign, according to a count by the Associated Press. State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs refrained from calling for the governor’s resignation in a statement this week, but also fell short of offering his support.

“I recognize that within our party there have been differing views as to how we should proceed and as to what course of action the governor should take,” Jacobs said. “I respect the personal decision made by Senate majority leader … and a large number of Democratic lawmakers calling for the governor’s resignation.”

