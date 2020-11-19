Newsmax host Greg Kelly called on conservatives to replace the Republican Party with a “MAGA Party.”

“We need a new party,” Kelly told viewers of his 7 p.m. show, Greg Kelly Reports, on Wednesday evening. “Democrats aren’t cutting it, and quite frankly, I don’t think the Republicans are cutting it. At least a lot of them are just mailing it in.”

Kelly said the new party should be endowed with the acronym for “Make America great again,” the campaign slogan popularized by President Donald Trump in 2016. “The ‘MAGA Party’ — a party about ideas, the Constitution, opportunity, liberty,” Kelly said. “Term limits, the Second Amendment, and canceling … the deep state and the federal bureaucracy.”

“There are some good people, but let’s face it,” he added. “It is big and bloated, and all kinds of waste could be cut away. I think it’s something that deserves serious, serious consideration in this country.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

