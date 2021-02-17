Former Ambassador Nikki Haley penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal going on a tear against “the anti-Trump media’ that was an implicit response to a recent Politico profile on her.

Last week, Politico Magazine dropped an in-depth piece from Tim Alberta titled “Nikki Haley’s Time for Choosing.”

Alberta spoke to Haley for the profile — a preview of sorts what the future of the GOP is going to be post-Trump — and confronted her on Trump’s words and actions especially after the election and surrounding the storming of the Capitol.

As Haley said in the piece, “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

One observation Alberta wrote was, “Her distaste for the man is no secret. But neither is her goal of becoming president. For the past five years, she has struck a delicate balance, and she had done so better than other members of her party. Her vicious criticisms of Trump never came back to bite her, nor did her public silence in the face of his manifest abuses. But the era of having it both ways is over.”

Without directly mentioning it, Haley responded to the premise in her Journal op-ed, making a point of saying, “The moment anyone on the right offers the slightest criticism of the 45th president, the media goes berserk: Republicans are trying to have it both ways! It’s a calculated strategy to pit conservatives against one another. It’s also a ridiculous false choice.”

Haley said she believes that Trump’s policies were “outstanding” and “made America stronger, safer and more prosperous,” but added, “Many of his actions since the election were wrong and will be judged harshly by history.”

The op-ed largely goes after the media for “want[ing] to stoke a nonstop Republican civil war” and “the demand that everyone pick sides about Donald Trump.”

“Hatred and polarization draw attention, ratings and clicks. But what’s good for them is bad for America,” Haley said. “If the media gets its way, the GOP will dissolve into endless warfare, ensuring extreme liberal government for years to come.”

