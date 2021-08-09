NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Decries ‘Tinfoil Hat’ Comments About Covid-19

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) said on Monday Republicans are pushing “tinfoil hat stuff” about the covid-19 pandemic as cases surge across the country.

During his covid-19 briefing, the governor started to talk about disinformation when he said, “They’re making people sick, and in some cases they’re killing people. And other people are irresponsibly repeating stuff that they’re hearing as though it’s true.”

“I mean, I’m not getting political, but the people I’m running against started repeating this ridiculous Fox News narrative that the reason why covid is raging and other places like that is because illegal immigrants are coming over the border, encouraged by this president with covid, and then being put on buses and sent to states. I mean, that’s like tinfoil hat stuff,” he said.

Last week Murphy went off on some anti-vaccine hecklers and called them “the ultimate knuckleheads.”

“People are losing their life, and you have to know that. Look in the mirror,” he told them.

