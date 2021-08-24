Now For The REAL Pain: Andrew Cuomo Stripped of International Emmy on Day of Resignation

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has lost the honorary Emmy Award he received in 2020 for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that they are revoking the International Emmy they awarded Cuomo last year. This comes just after Cuomo resigned amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

“In light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award,” the organization said in a statement. “His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

Cuomo’s step down came weeks after New York Attorney General Letitia James released her explosive report assessing he sexually harassed eleven women. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the accusations against him, and in his final address from office, he railed against the “unfair” political pressures and allegations that forced his ouster.

Beyond Cuomo’s harassment scandal, his Emmy for Covid leadership has been a major source of public discontent due to his nursing home scandal. Cuomo was under fire for months due to allegations that his administration undercounted and covered up how many people died of Covid in connection with his nursing home policies.

