White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain retweeted a defense by Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin of President Joe Biden amid accusations of, as Rubin put it, “abandoning Afghans” in Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban as Americans and Afghan allies are evacuated from the airport in the capital city of Kabul.

“The media have parroted the right wing’s deliberate effort to impugn the administration’s motives about ‘abandoning Afghans’ (as it airlifts tens of thousands of them out the country) while ignoring the Trump team’s destruction of the visa system,” tweeted Rubin on Monday, including a link to an opinion piece she wrote headlined “Why so many people find Biden an easy target.”

The media have parroted the right wing’s deliberate effort to impugn the administration’s motives about “abandoning Afghans” (as it airlifts tens of thousands of them out the country) while ignoring the Trump team’s destruction of the visa system. https://t.co/dHgi7W8kv1 — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 23, 2021

Klain also retweeted former White House Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri’s retweet of Rubin’s tweet in which Palmieri added, “Excellent point @JRubinBlogger.”

