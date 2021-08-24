BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo Officially Resigns as New York Governor

Andrew Cuomo has officially resigned as governor of New York.

Cuomo’s resignation was effective at midnight, and Kathy Hochul is set to be sworn in at 12:01.

Cuomo is stepping down two weeks after a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office concluded he sexually harassed eleven women. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations and continued railing against the process in his farewell address.

The investigation began after women like Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett came forward with allegations the governor sexually harassed them.

Cuomo has also come under serious scrutiny for his leadership during the covid-19 pandemic, particularly on the issue of covid deaths in nursing homes.

A report James’ office released a few months ago said that those deaths may have been undercounted “by as much as 50 percent.”

During a recent press conference, Hochul said that “no one who was named of doing anything unethical” in the attorney general’s sexual harassment report “will remain in my administration.”

Cuomo officially submitted his resignation letter earlier Monday night.

