‘Objection!’: Susan B. Anthony Museum Rejects Trump’s Pardon of the Suffragist

The Susan B. Anthony Museum and House took to Twitter on Tuesday to speak for the women’s rights activist and declined President Donald Trump’s pardon on her behalf.

“On news of a presidential pardon for Susan B. Anthony on August 18, 2020: Objection!” the tweet read. “Mr. President, Susan B. Anthony must decline your offer of a pardon today!”

On news of a presidential pardon for Susan B. Anthony on August 18, 2020: Objection! Mr. President, Susan B. Anthony must decline your offer of a pardon today! — S. B. Anthony Museum (@SusanBHouse) August 18, 2020

Trump pardoned Susan B. Anthony on Tuesday, the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which granted certain women the right to vote. Anthony was arrested for voting in 1872, 50 years before the amendment was passed, and convicted by an all-male jury.

Many rejected Trump’s gesture, noting that Anthony may not have wanted a pardon, as she was always proud of her acts of rebellion and how they furthered the women’s suffrage movement.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the Susan B. Anthony Museum noted that she was once “outraged to be denied a trial by jury,” adding, “If one wants to honor Susan B. Anthony today, a clear stance against any form of voter suppression would be welcome.”

“Anthony was also a strong proponent of sex education, fair labor practices, excellent public education, equal pay for equal work, and elimination of all forms of discrimination,” read another tweet.

She was outraged to be denied a trial by jury. She proclaimed, “I shall never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty.” — S. B. Anthony Museum (@SusanBHouse) August 18, 2020

If one wants to honor Susan B. Anthony today, a clear stance against any form of voter suppression would be welcome. Enforcement and expansion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 would be celebrated. — S. B. Anthony Museum (@SusanBHouse) August 18, 2020

Support for the Equal Rights Amendment would be well received. — S. B. Anthony Museum (@SusanBHouse) August 18, 2020

Anthony was also a strong proponent of sex education, fair labor practices, excellent public education, equal pay for equal work, and elimination of all forms of discrimination. — S. B. Anthony Museum (@SusanBHouse) August 18, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]