‘Oh, Here We Go!’ Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway Finally Settle Battle Over Who is More ‘Elite’

Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, co-hosts of the popular Pivot podcast, finally put their debate to bed over which one of them is more elite and privileged.

The original debate started in March when Swisher told Galloway that the culture wars and “this whole woke thing is exhausting.”

“Most regular people are worried about the price of gas,” Swisher argued at the time, which seemed to ignite a fire in Galloway.

“And you’re one with the regular folk?” Galloway said laughing.

“No, but I could — I have many more relatives than you do that are,” Swisher pushed back.

“You’re just a down-home lesbian in San Francisco finishing your book,” Galloway said.

Swisher accused Galloway of never making “an actual argument.”

“Whenever I point out that this woke stuff is exhausting and most people have bigger concerns than that. You always say, ‘Oh, you’re an elite lesbian.’ That is what you go to every single time. And so I don’t really think that’s okay,” she added.

On the Friday edition of The Pivot Podcast, the co-hosts took listeners’ questions.

“‘Let’s settle this issue of which of you is more elite and out of touch. You both are sometimes. But mom and dad don’t fight. The kids love you and you balance each other out, and that’s what’s keeping our family together,'” Swisher read from a listener named Matt.

“Well, how do you define what it is to be elite or non-elite?” Galloway questioned.

“I don’t know why you brought it up and accused me of it. I’m asking you, what was your definition? Because you’re the one that started the fight,” Swisher said.

Galloway didn’t recall starting the fight and Swisher quickly stepped in to clear up the issue.

“You called me elite when I was making another point. But nonetheless, what is your definition of elite? Let me just ask you,” she said.

“Let’s break this down,” Swisher said. “I think I was brought up with more privilege. I went to private schools. I had wealth — not huge, but good, strong wealth. Upper middle class, I would say. I grew up in Princeton, New Jersey again, private schools, big education, some negatives. My dad died. But that’s the upbringing. And you grew up with a single mom who did a great job, raising you, but very much more difficult early circumstances. Went to a public high school, I assume, and went to a public university. I went to Georgetown. So in that way, I’m more elite.”

“Nonetheless. You’ve more than made up for it because you live better than I do. You jet all around. You have beautiful home — Much more beautiful homes,” she added.

Swisher said that unlike Galloway, she’s not a spender.

“I think both of us are, in some ways elite. We have good healthcare. We are very educated. We operate in the top echelon,” Swisher said.

Swisher also noted that you can come from a certain background but still be able to have empathy for people.

Swisher suggested Galloway was “fancy” instead of elite, while Galloway called themselves “morally superior.”

“I don’t think I’m morally superior…You just don’t like when I say I’m good at something,” Swisher said.

“Oh, here we go — here we go,” Galloway said.

As the conversation continued, Galloway noted that he used to “genuinely think” that he had overcome hardship.

“And what you realize is Jesus Christ, how could I — I literally was born on third base,” Galloway said, arguing that the opportunities provided to him in the U.S. were like winning the lottery.

Swisher agreed. “I think that about myself, a lot of time — I do, despite some setbacks. I feel that all the time,” she said.

Listen above via The Pivot Podcast. Full podcast here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com