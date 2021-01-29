comScore

OJ Simpson Got a Covid Vaccine and Twitter Has Some Thoughts

By Sarah RumpfJan 29th, 2021, 5:30 pm
O.J. Simpson, who infamously co-wrote a book describing how he hypothetically could have murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, tweeted a photo of himself receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Get your shot. I got mine!!!” Simpson’s tweet triumphantly announced, along with a photo of a nurse administering the injection to his arm.

In the photo, Simpson can be seen wearing a face mask that says “The Juice,” his nickname from his football playing days. Unsurprisingly, Twitter users had some thoughts to share about Simpson’s tweet.

