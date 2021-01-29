OJ Simpson Got a Covid Vaccine and Twitter Has Some Thoughts

O.J. Simpson, who infamously co-wrote a book describing how he hypothetically could have murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, tweeted a photo of himself receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Get your shot. I got mine!!!” Simpson’s tweet triumphantly announced, along with a photo of a nurse administering the injection to his arm.

Get your shot. I got mine!!! pic.twitter.com/hP1rDq5L7c — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 29, 2021

In the photo, Simpson can be seen wearing a face mask that says “The Juice,” his nickname from his football playing days. Unsurprisingly, Twitter users had some thoughts to share about Simpson’s tweet.

Great – now, go find the real killers. — Ted Newton (@Ted_Newton) January 29, 2021

Once again. The glove don’t fit pic.twitter.com/GSztBwruIx — Brandon Reichel (@reichelb1998) January 29, 2021

Weird day when Wife-Killers are more reasonable than Anti-Vaxxers https://t.co/I7swyAHdre — Nick #BLM ✊🏾❄️ (@NickLylesComedy) January 29, 2021

Fun Fact: I grew up in the same town as the guy OJ “didn’t” kill. Funner Fact: I’m a healthcare worker and still haven’t gotten my vaccine 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/8BNhjwgfGJ — Fibromarxalgia (@comedyunism) January 29, 2021

who do I have to kill to get vaccinated around here? https://t.co/PaQlBDZglU — this heaven gives me migraine 🏳️‍🌈 (@disco_socialist) January 29, 2021

OJ getting stabbed for once https://t.co/wCh5k32qmE — Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) January 29, 2021

apparently the question “who do I have to kill around here to get a vaccine” is non-rhetorical and the answer is two people https://t.co/CU0biiN0TM — ℳatt (@matttomic) January 29, 2021

OJ Simpson telling us to go get out vaccines like we can just go to Vegas and barge into a hotel room and demand a vaccine. — Brandi, Minnesota-Based NYC Mayor 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) January 29, 2021

OJ Simpson gets COVID vaccine so he can stay fit and healthy as he continues the search for the murderer of his ex-wife. pic.twitter.com/803tuGWds8 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 29, 2021

