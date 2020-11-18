comScore

‘Outrageous Conduct’: Fury at Gov. Newsom’s French Laundry Dinner Grows Amid Report That Top CA Medical Officials Attended Too

By Charlie NashNov 18th, 2020, 2:29 pm
Gavin Newsom

Agustin Paullier/AFP/Getty

Observers reacted with fury at the news that top California medical officials attended a dinner at swanky eatery French Laundry with Governor Gavin Newsom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom previously faced condemnation last week after it was reported that he had attended the dinner of at least twelve people, despite the fact that he has enacted some of the strictest coronavirus restrictions in the country which, among other things, forbid meetings of people from more than three households.

The anger grew on Wednesday after it was further reported that top California medical officials — namely California Medical Association CEO Dustin Corcoran and lobbyist Janus Norman — had also attended.

MSNBC contributor and Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein called the medical officials’ involvement in the dinner “Outrageous conduct.”

New York Times opinion writer-at-large Charlie Warzel commented, “this sucks so much,” and pointed out that the display of hypocrisy “will likely cause at least some people who would’ve acted responsibly to say ‘fuck it.'”

Others condemned the dinner attendees:

Photographs of the dinner were also released this week, showing the crowded, maskless group indoors without proper social distancing.

In June, the California Medical Association tweeted, “Anyone who wants businesses to reopen and schools to open in the fall should wear a mask. Anyone who wants to slow the spread of COVID-19 should wear a mask. Anyone who wants to protect themselves, their neighbor and their community should wear a mask. Wear a mask.”

