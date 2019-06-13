Pelosi Shows Off Poster of ’Grim Reaper McConnell’s Graveyard’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Sen. Mitch McConnell‘s embrace of a ‘Grim Reaper’ nickname, using a visual aid in her weekly news conference to depict how the Majority leader has turned the Senate into a legislative ‘graveyard.’

“None of these things are going to pass. They’re not even going to get voted on,” she said.

“Leader McConnell seems to take great pride in calling himself the ‘Grim Reaper,’ it’s part of his political campaign.”

The House Democratic leader revealed a poster with headstones depicting various legislative measures that have stalled in the Senate.Some of the nixed bills included Dreamers and TPS, The Equality Act to end discrimination against the LGBTQ community, Climate Action Now Act, Violence Against Women Act, and an act to lower healthcare and prescription drug costs.

“Wont even get a vote! That’s what he said about our agenda which encompasses most of our early legislation that we promised for the people,” said Pelosi, “To lower the cost of healthcare by lowering the cost of prescription drugs, by building infrastructure of America in a Green way and in doing so increasing paychecks lowering healthcare, bigger paychecks, cleaner government.”

Pelosi tweeted an image from the press conference questioning why republicans in Congress refuse to act on issues that Americans demand solutions on.

What is it about @SenateMajLdr & the Republicans in Congress that they refuse to act on issues that the American people are demanding solutions from on? #ForThePeople pic.twitter.com/Y3CbTkAXPJ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 13, 2019

Senator McConnell in April vowed to be the Grim Reaper of Congress, rejecting the progressive policy agenda. “If I’m still the majority leader of the Senate after next year, none of those things are going to pass the Senate,” he told a Kentucky crowd at an event. “They won’t even be voted on. So think of me as the Grim Reaper: the guy who is going to make sure that socialism doesn’t land on the president’s desk.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com