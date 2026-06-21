MS NOW guest Akilah Hughes predicted there is no chance in hell the USA will be around for its 500th birthday during an appearance on Jacob Soboroff’s new show on Sunday.

Hughes — who hosts the “Rebel Spirit” podcast and formerly co-hosted Crooked Media’s “What a Day” podcast — shared her take a few weeks before America celebrates its 250th birthday. But she said the way President Donald Trump is leading the nation makes her pessimistic things will go on much longer.

“I don’t think America is making it to 500, if we’re on the same trajectory,” Hughes said. “You know, 250 was a stretch.”

Soboroff let out a big “Oof,” then chuckled. He then told her “say more.”

“We have a concerted effort from the current administration to forget about history, to sort of destroy public education, to destroy public works, to privatize everything,” Hughes explained. “And if we know one thing about corporations, you know, in the long term, they are not giving back to the people.”

She continued, “I think we are a very young democracy. There are so many other countries that have come and gone, and I don’t know why we believe we are immune to that.”

Hughes added that young Americans have “no hope for the future.” She said that was made apparent to her at a recent party for her friend’s 3-month old baby, where the guests had no idea what the child would grow up to do as a career, beyond working at a data center.

Her take comes as America’s 250th birthday has become a go-to topic on cable news. Ali Velshi — before Soboroff replaced him on MS NOW’s weekend slate — complained last month that he felt a “deep unease” about celebrating the USA’s bday.

This 250th anniversary is taking place during yet another period of deep and fundamental and existential unrest in this country, brought on by the country’s unresolved racial politics. That’s what this is,” Velshi said. “Women and Black Americans have seen their rights taken away. The Voting Rights Act has effectively been gutted. A number of states are continuing to gerrymander their congressional maps ahead of the midterm elections, with the explicit effect of taking away political power from Black Americans.”

Not everyone is so pessimistic, though.

Digital strategist Aminatou Sow told Soboroff on Sunday that “horrible people have been trying to destroy” America for a long time, but that it’s “not going to happen on our watch.”

Watch above.

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