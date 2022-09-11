A former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence went after former President Donald Trump and his legal team Sunday morning on Fox News.

Speaking with Howard Kurtz on Fox’s MediaBuzz, Marc Short — Pence’s former chief of staff — took a completely unprompted shot at the former president and the lawyers representing him. Kurtz asked Short to opine on whether he believes the media coverage of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has been fair. And after criticizing the DOJ, Short pivoted and called out the former president and his counsel.

“It’s certainly baffling as to why a lot of those documents are at Mar-a-Lago,” Short said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s the most secure environment. And I think there’s also a question about why Trump’s lawyers, apparently, were so misleading — potentially lying in the affidavit saying they’d returned all the information. I think there’s a difference between playing a lawyer on TV and actually having to legal counsel.”

Kurtz then tried to pin Short down on whether he would support a Trump 2024 presidential bid.

“Given the bitter split with Mike Pence, who may well run for the top job in 2024, given the violence on the 6th, do you still consider yourself a Trump supporter?” Kurtz asked.

“Sure, I’m very proud of the four years,” Short replied. And I’m very proud of much that was accomplished. I think Donald Trump deserves enormous credit for rebuilding our military, for confirming and nominating so many conservative judges, for the amazing tax reform, for new trade deals, for securing our border. … Having said that, even though I acknowledge that I think that the president was poorly served by the people surrounding him at the end, the buck ultimately stops with him too.”

Kurtz pressed Short on the prospect of a Trump candidacy.

“So if he were to get the nomination, you would be happy to support him for another term? Kurtz said.

“I think that’s a hypothetical,” Short said. “It’s a long way off and there’s a lot of things that’ll happen between now and then.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com